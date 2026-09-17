It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Marsha Kazman's avatar
Marsha Kazman
6h

I would like to present a better translation of the Yiddish proverb mentioned: you cannot dance at two weddings [at the same time].

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Jono M's avatar
Jono M
6hEdited

I found this article deeply disappointing. A normally nuanced and thoughtful Amit come across how a Guardian writer would talk about Israel.

What troubled me was the feeling that the normal obligation to understand people before judging them had been suspended.

The choice of opening photograph is revealing. A sweeping history of Haredi political life is introduced with an image of a man throwing something during a Mea Shearim riot. If an article about Religious Zionism opened with an image of "settler terrorists", many readers would immediately recognise how that framed the entire community before the argument had even begun.

I would also genuinely appreciate the source for the claim that Rabbi Shach dismissed the Six-Day War victory as a “fluke” in which “the wicked Zionists happened to prevail.” Rabbi Shach may have denied that the victory vindicated Zionism or represented the beginning of the Redemption. But that is very different from regarding a major historical event as an accident. Such a claim is difficult to reconcile with the central place of Divine providence in his worldview. What is the original Hebrew source and wording?

The treatment of the Chazon Ish’s conversation with Ben-Gurion is similarly dismissive. His argument was that observant Jews regarded themselves as bound by inherited obligations they had no authority to discard. Therefore, when those obligations collided with the wishes of people who did not consider themselves similarly bound, the greater room for accommodation lay with the latter. One can disagree with that argument, but comparing the encounter to George Washington and the cherry tree avoids engaging with what he was actually saying.

The passage about the Mir student is another example. We are told that they prayed for Jerusalem and the Temple “as though they were not a 20-minute walk away.” But the Temple has not been rebuilt, and the prayers being described have not yet been fulfilled. Religious Zionists living in Jerusalem recite those same prayers. Physical proximity to the Old City does not make them obsolete. The line only works as a joke if the reader does not stop to think about what the student was actually praying for.

The cumulative language is also hard to overlook: Holocaust survivors rebuilt their families and Torah institutions “perhaps too well”; Rabbi Ovadia Yosef spent his career “nursing” grudges; Rabbi Shach was building an “empire”; Haredi politicians are “mercenary kingmakers”; and students look up from their learning mainly to “protest and riot.” This reads less like an attempt to understand a community and more like a decision to view it through the most cynical possible lens.

Any one of these phrases might be defended as colourful writing. Put together, they reveal the article’s governing assumption: these people are driven by resentment, power, money and tribal loyalty, while their stated religious convictions are mostly scenery. That is not analysis. It is a decision, made in advance, not to take their inner world seriously.

With Yom Kippur approaching, I hope the authors will reread the piece and consider its language and framing. Like anyone else, Haredim also deserve to have their positions represented accurately before their beliefs and motives are judged.

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