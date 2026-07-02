It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Ramona Fiorillo's avatar
Ramona Fiorillo
4h

Amen!

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ev's avatar
ev
4h

Fantastic writing and imagery. Very moving . Brought me to tears. Thank you

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