It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Sara Springer's avatar
Sara Springer
3h

I want to comment, as your article deeply affected me, but words cannot describe how profound and well written this article is.

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MICHAEL BELL's avatar
MICHAEL BELL
4h

Never forget, as a jew hating Muslim is elected mayor of New York. It seems some have forgotten. Thanks for a great read.

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