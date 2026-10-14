It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
1h

A Trump endorsement doesn't carry the weight it used to before Trump became an unstable flake in the war on Iran. I think most Israel's now take anything he says with a very small grain of salt.

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