It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
3h

A moving tribute on this solemn day. Ahm Yisrael Chai

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
2h

I am moved to tears buy the incredible acts of bravery described by Amit. Hashem yevarech et ha'am ha'yehudi.

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