It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
5h

The juxtaposition of the obscenity of NAZA with the humble heroism and resilience of Yehuda Vidovsky is like the sound of the shofer waking me from my slumber in a call to action. Mr. Vidovsky was a true soldier of the Jewish people. No lies of the evil demonizers of Israel will erase us as long as tzadik’s like Yehuda call themselves to action in kedusha HaShem.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
4h

I can’t vouch for any aspect of the film .. I am led to believe that Almog Boker from Channel 12 wrote the following ..

‘I haven’t watched the film Collateral Damage yet, which presents testimony accusing our forces of “deliberate killings in Gaza,” so I’ll take a breath before expressing my opinion. But I was struck by the “moving” words of the film’s creator after winning the prestigious award in Venice:

“This truth has been documented and known from the very first day, thanks to Palestinian journalists,” he said.

He’s right. There’s just one thing he forgot to mention—the truth (which is less convenient to say there on stage, in front of an anti-Israel audience): a large number of the Palestinian journalists who documented the “truth” were Hamas terrorists, some of whom took part in the massacre.

This is not an Israeli claim, but rather official Hamas documents and public statements issued by the terrorist organization in Gaza after they were eliminated.

Here’s a reminder of the truth, including photos:

Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance “journalist” who worked, among others, with AP and documented events from inside Israel on October 7. He was an active member of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade. Eliminated.

Ismail al-Ghoul, an “Al Jazeera correspondent,” was active in Hamas’s military wing, a Nukhba operative who took part in October 7. Eliminated.

Hossam Shabat, an “Al Jazeera correspondent,” was a sniper in Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion. Eliminated.

Mohammed Washah, an “Al Jazeera journalist,” was a senior member of Hamas’s anti-tank unit and later moved to its aerial weapons research and development division. Eliminated.

Anas al-Sharif, a “senior Al Jazeera correspondent” in the Gaza Strip, was a Hamas cell leader and promoted rocket fire. Eliminated.

And the list goes on.

These are not journalists. They are murderers!

But to each their own truth.’

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