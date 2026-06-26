It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Ciaran Gogarty's avatar
Ciaran Gogarty
1h

A very perceptive alternative viewpoint.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1h

The expectation that the mostly ignorant general public has that it should understand the implications of foreign policy moves in real-time (thank you social media) will never cease to astound me. Thank you to your source for clarifying the situation for those who don't spend enough time or are not intelligent enough to think about these issues for themselves.

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