Supporters of Israel attend a rally calling for the release of people held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and in support of the state of Israel, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., November 14, 2023. (Shay Shohat/Flash90)

It’s Thursday, November 5, and “There’s no question that the anti-Israel core in the House of Representatives has grown,” former Prime Minister Yair Lapid commented following the Democratic sweep in the midterms. But, he argues, there is still an opening with reasonable Democrats: “These people aren’t against Israel. They’re against extremist ministers who say crazy things.” Most importantly, he insists, “they’re against Netanyahu.”

Democratic congressman Brad Lander chose to stone rather than pick Lapid’s olive branch: “We aren’t starving for a barnstorming tour. We’re hungry to see respect for international law and human rights.”