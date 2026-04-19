It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Handle
4h

Does Vahidi have a zebiba? Yeah, not going to get very far with a guy with that prayer callous on his forehead.

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Tankster's avatar
Tankster
3h

Cease fire clock ticking. 3 more days to more boom boom.

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