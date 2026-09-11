It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Steven Drucker's avatar
Steven Drucker
24m

גמר חתימה טובה

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
33m

Shana Tova Amit and to all of Amit’s worldwide readers.

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