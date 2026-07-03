It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
4h

Thank you for this beautiful tribute. I can promise you that there are more Americans who love the USA and Israel than those who seem to hate them both. History ebbs and flows, but the freedoms hard won in both countries will not be easily given up.

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Ramona Fiorillo's avatar
Ramona Fiorillo
4h

May God continue to bless this divine connection in ways not always seen! Our prayers are always with you!

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