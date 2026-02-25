American Boots on Israeli Soil for the First Time
Also, hypocrisy on Iran is 100 times worse than you think, Lebanon’s emigration crisis, and more.
F-22 Raptors arriving in the Middle East in 2024. (@CENTCOM/X)
It’s Wednesday, February 25, and a squadron of F-22 Raptors has landed at an Israeli airbase in southern Israel. This marks the first time American offensive weapons have been stationed in the country and another Israel taboo the Trump administration has broken.
For decades, stationing U.S. fi…