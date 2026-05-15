It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
3h

Only a complete idiot would believe Kristof’s anti-Semitic ravings. Unfortunately, the world is filled with idiots who would believe anything about Jewish people. Of course, this is not new, blood libels against Jewish people have been perpetrated by hateful people for thousands of years.

My hope is that there is a time when Kristof meets his maker and has to explain his hateful ways and his anti-semitism.

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Steven Spelledright's avatar
Steven Spelledright
1h

Does anyone have a link or citation to the Danny Orbach article or post that Segal discusses?

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