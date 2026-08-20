It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Maury Epner's avatar
Maury Epner
6h

If you don't want to get worked up by geopolitics, go straight to Amit’s 3rd topic. There’s no place and no people like Israel. Am Yisrael Chai.

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
7h

Can’t read and see this without tears flowing. A true love story and love of Zionism. Ahm Yisrael Chai.

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