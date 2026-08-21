It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
1h

Hey, heres an idea... if they dont want Ben Gvir, how about our politicians actually do what B. Gvir has promised to do but hasnt delivered? Its those promises and the hope of their implementation that have made him popular. And the fact that he has not accomplished his promises, yet our enemies use him as an excuse to hate us, just shows that B. Gvir is an Atar for classic anti Semitc blood liables. Like the image of the long nosed oily dark skinned Jew decorating every neo Nazi podcast. Ben Gvir is a magnet for the lies of the Goyim. I say we elect the real thing...if we can find him.

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
1hEdited

Interesting that Amit Segal neglects to mention how “no tricks no shticks” Netanyahu gradually lost all his erstwhile centre/right wing allies, thereby finally forcing him to depend not only on the far right provocateur Ben Gvir but also on the “we will die and not enlist” antizionist charedi parties. In fact, the day Netanyahu resigns from the government is the day Likud can rejoin its natural political allies to form a strong and stable 75+ seat government not reliant on extremists and antiZionists on both sides.

The concept of “sequence of events” is a real thing. We would do well to remember it.

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