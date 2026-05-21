It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Sharona Light's avatar
Sharona Light
2h

Maybe you’re right and Ben Gvir׳s antic are silly with no gain. But as you can tell from the sentiments of the cretin who commented before me, Israel is not facing sober, rational actors. Rather, they will lob accusations of apartheid and genocide no matter what Israel does. And the Euros will reprimand Israeli officials simply for the great offense of existing. So I wonder if maybe crass shows if power and submission of our enemies are more effective in their mind than constantly begging them to stop portraying us ax evil. All their virtu e signaling aside, I think flotilla folks actually follow the dictum “might makes right”. They will get on their silly boats and say Israel is evil regardless, might as well humiliate them and show them we have power when they do it. What would be even better is to hand out nice long jail sentences to these pieces of human detritus.

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Heracles Sakalis's avatar
Heracles Sakalis
4h

This proper Jewish man thinks Zionists are Nazis.

https://youtube.com/shorts/rW6sZyW8K_E?si=ZKg1BpZ85J6ZmdaY

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