It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Melvin Moody's avatar
Melvin Moody
14m

wow, you got linked on drudgereport, by what percent has the number of reads gone up since this link?

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Nadin Brzezinski's avatar
Nadin Brzezinski
1h

Oh geeze, been watching some interviews…thank you for confirming my conclusions after having issues getting lunch down.

Toda raba I guess.

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