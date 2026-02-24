Knesset Chamber (Knesset.gov)

It’s Tuesday, February 24, and Benjamin Netanyahu lost control of the coalition. Last night, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s proposal to increase the VAT exemption on imported goods from $75 to $150 was struck down 25-59 as part of a Likud rebellion.

Why is this so significant?

It isn’t just that Israelis about to click “b…