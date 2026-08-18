It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Maria Hanel's avatar
Maria Hanel
8h

I sometimes wish that you could explain the politics of my country because I can`t figure out why , why , why the far right is so strong in the Former GDR counties/ie Länder. 🙋🏼‍♀️

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