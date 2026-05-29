It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
9h

Netanyahu's lasting legacy may well be his transformation of Israel's economy into the high-tech entrepreneurial powerhouse it is today.

Many factors contributed but Netanyahu's free market reforms 25 years ago were essential. This transformed the Middle East by making Israel an economic and technological power as well as a military one.

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Eyad Hefnawi's avatar
Eyad Hefnawi
10h

He is just a terrorist!

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