It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharona Light's avatar
Sharona Light
2h

It’s time for Israel and the US and all Western countries of conscience to leave the morally bankrupt UN behind. Seriously totalitarian dictators on human rights committees? Enough with this nonsense. I’m also so tired of Israelis being kind to their enemies, Israelis being attacked, Israelis defending and fighting only to go weak kneed again a few years later with a fantasy of “peace” with their psychopathic neighbors. The cycle never ends and Israel never learns the lesson once and for all. And for all of Israel’s weakness the world blames Israel for being too bloodthirsty when the problem is that Israel is not bloodthirsty enough.

Reply
Share
yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
3h

Am I upset by Israel's increasing isolation? Not particularly. If we can become a pariah state like N. Korea who everyone is afraid to mess with because they are bat sht crazy.... well thats fine by me. And anyway we can't escape the inevitable Gog and Mgog. Lets prepare for it.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture