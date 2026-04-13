It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
5h

“Clearly, San Filippo has unearthed Israel’s most sinister military strategy yet: a campaign of mass genocide by diabetes. It’s a theory that matches the intellectual rigor of all the other genocide charges.”Love this. Kill them with sweets.

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Lea lord's avatar
Lea lord
3h

Our president is so smart!

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