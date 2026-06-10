It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Emerald Negron אמרלד's avatar
Emerald Negron אמרלד
3h

The “sovereignty for thee and not for me” in action. Israel needs to do what Israel needs to do. Sovereign nations don’t need anyone’s permission to protect territory and people.

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Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
3h

No mention of what obviously is the most concerning aspect of the incident: the replacement cost of one Apache helicopter and all of its upgrades and weapons systems approaches $100 million. The cost of one shahed: perhaps $20000.

The failure of the US to learn the lessons of the Ukraine war is an unpublicized scandal. Its costly military has proven inadequate to the tasks of opening the straits or defeating Iran.

O mention of the report that the US released 3 billion in frozen Iranian funds so that it wouldn’t launch missiles against Israel. Any info on that. I read that the source of the story was Israeli.

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