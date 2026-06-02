It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever
7m

The American sponsered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is another example of American hubris and its terminal lack of understanding of Middle East politics.

As for Trumps reported words with Israels Prime Minister if true show a lack of respect for the Jewish State. Both men Netanyahu and Trump represent their respective countries and such caustic language is patronising at best and hateful at worst.

Self- interest is often not pretty to witness and when indulged by a baffoon ugly in the extreme.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture