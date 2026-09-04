It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
2h

The fall of Ali Taher range is the best news of the day! Thanks for sharing it Amit!

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dobrychlapec's avatar
dobrychlapec
28m

That’s a lot of IRGC cash down the drain. Israel should make an itemized list of the cost and value, publish them in Farsi, and broadcast it to the Iranian people so they know how their money is being spent.

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