It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
13m

Good stuff Amit, I love you brother.

Now get the hell off of the despicable arutz 12.

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yiftach Paltrowitz's avatar
yiftach Paltrowitz
26m

The formerly great Britain will soon have its hands too full to obsess about Israel.

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