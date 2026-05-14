It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Nicholas Gilani's avatar
Nicholas Gilani
1h

Amit, for those of us who do not know much about electoral/knesset rules of the game, would you mind writing a succinct piece? Toda, Amit.

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