It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
7h

Terrible deal. I hope Iran walks out which will force Trump to do what he's threatening. Funny that he criticizes previous administrations for getting sucked into endless negotiations only to end there himself

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
7h

I dont get Haaretz, if everything is terrible, then leave. Go live in another country where Jews are living without fear and are welcome into the mainstream. Well they could go live in NYC and become Mamdani's go-to self-hating-Israelis (Mamdani already has just a bunch of self-hating Jews here). What they are just going to wait around until a nuclear cloud lands over Tel Aviv so they can say "I told you so?" When things are that bad around you, you go try to live somewhere else, just ask the millions of illegals living in the US why they came here.

Nobody understands what Trump is doing. The problem is, that many people think Trump doesn't know what Trump is doing. The reality is that Trump will make a deal that he thinks will benefit the US. If it doesn't benefit Israel, that is not his problem. But it still goes to the crux of the matter, leaving Iran with any way to build a bomb or missiles is not good for anyone no matter how much Trump may convince himself. And lifting sanctions. What dumbass thought that would be a good idea - Witkoff or Kushner.

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