It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Sea Gate Boy's avatar
Sea Gate Boy
6hEdited

Amit, you summed it up well at the end. BTW - he’s unelectable. The Democrats will not elect an aggressive blunt narcissist- they prefer nuanced gaslighting narcissists.

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
6h

For the life of me, I am having a very hard time understanding where the likes of Jeffrey Goldberg (Editor of the Atlantic) and Ram Emanuel get their departures from the fundamental nature of Anti-Zionism and Jew hatred. The first (JG) toward intellectual superiority believing that his American Liberalism is incompatible with Religious and secular Zionism and the other (RE) pure political superiority, “kapoism”. The more classic belief of the Jew at the railroad depot with all his bags packed. It’ll be alright in his delusional mind. It’s a temporary trip. We’ll be back soon when this nightmare ends. Except it doesn’t.

Rahm is from the John Kerry (Secretary of State under Obama) and the whole arrogant American administration’s world view. “I know what’s best for you Israel , so let me lead you to the Promised Land.”

Feels a lot like a reenactment of Korach in the Bible. Snake oil salesmen.

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