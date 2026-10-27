It's Noon In Israel

It’s Noon In Israel

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David Rubin's avatar
David Rubin
8h

2 comments: 1. Its time to start paying attention to the Arabs. No one should be sitting with representatives who don't believe in a Jewish State of Israel. And in fact, that should be a qualification for anyone running for office. But, crime and other domestic problems are out of control for the Arabs - who are citizens of the country. Now, they are realizing they have power. And they really do have rights that should be respected. If they are treated as equals, maybe they would start to nominate serious candidates who would be contributing members of Israeli Democratic Society. That would be nice. 2. When folks vote for a party that doesn't make the threshold, it would be good if the system allowed them to vote again, so their votes aren't wasted. It would be very interesting to see, once the field is narrowed, where those votes end up in each election. Could totally change the outcomes we see now.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
9h

One voter, in the White House, has yet to cast his ballot.

If or when he does, perhaps there is hope for a government of the four right-wing Zionist secular parties (Likud, Yashar, B'Yahad, Yisrael Beiteinu) to form a unity government with 67 MK majority and allow that lone voter the diplomatic achievements he needs in the Middle East to secure his legacy.

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