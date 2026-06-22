It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
3h

Thank goodness for Amit and his daily column as he is the only one out there telling the truth, not simply telling people what they want to hear. Trump is proving weak, the Iranian leadership proving murderous and the Israeli government not aggressively going in to dismantle Hezbollah root and stem as they worry too much about US ever-changing positions.

Hamas had proven that only extreme vigilance and extreme military aggressiveness will protect Israeli’s and will even protect the Jewish diaspora.

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Ira's avatar
Ira
3mEdited

all signs, all signals, point to dreary times ahead.

I hope I'm reading the tea leaves wrongly.

Questions?

Does the end of the US/Israel partnership loom just over the horizon?

Will Israel be able to produce all weapons systems needed for self defense internally?

Will Israel find a different big friend? (India perhaps? France again?)

Will Israel be able to finish cutting off Iran's gonads without the USA ? (maybe)!

Will the next US administration, need Israel more than anyone realizes? (maybe)!

I'm done musing. Am Yisrael Chai!

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