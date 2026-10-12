It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
1h

Thank you! How dare Israel retaliate from a horrific terrorist attack.....after all, an angry op-ed will do.....good thing there are no Jews in Sudan, Burundi or Mali......

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