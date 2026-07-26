It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Yosef Yigal Drever's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever
1d

When all the emotive language disolves we are left with not Jewish terrorism but Arab aggression aimed at Jews. What I write next will not be recieved well by those who choose adleheaded ideology over reality. The fact is we are at war with these interlopers and our settlers should be lionised not discredited to satisfy a political agenda based on appeasement.

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Chrissy Knott's avatar
Chrissy Knott
1d

Is it easy to cross into area B without realizing it? I mean it seems odd that the leaders of youngsters would deliberately lead them into danger.

Also I think it’s really sad that leaders of a hiking group have to be armed when hiking in Judea & Samaria.

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