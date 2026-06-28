It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Steve's avatar
Steve
6hEdited

But let’s turn to the negatives.

Or as some of us say....Reality.

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JanetS's avatar
JanetS
5h

The upshot of this column is that the MOU would make second-rate toilet paper. The key question is what happens after the November election. Who can read Trump's mind?

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