It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
4h

Anyone still voting Likud after 3 years of continuing to enable the Charedi “we will die and not enlist” blackmail should commit for themselves and their children to join the army full time, indefinitely.

My reservist son would like his life back.

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