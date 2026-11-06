People walking next to a large American flag at the Tsahal Square in Jerusalem, in honor of U.S. President Donald Trump, October 12, 2025. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

It’s Friday, November 6, and when Americans talk about the wider world, they picture the Great Wall of China, the Kremlin, the Eiffel Tower or Big Ben. But when an Israeli politician talks about “the world,” they are almost always referring to the few square miles between Capitol Hill and the White House. Europe can complain, and South America can flip between political camps, but what happens between the Oval Office and the Senate floor is the only thing that truly dictates the fate of the State of Israel.