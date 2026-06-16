It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
7h

President Trump is not a strong supporter of Israel, he is only a strong supporter of Trump. What’s worse is that in under three years, we will be earning for Trump as a supporter of Israel because who comes next will treat Israel worse than Obama.

And, that President will still be a better friend to Israel than the next Congress and the next. The Democratic party is dominated by anti-semites and the Republican Party is only slightly better.

The societal and political winds in the US are very anti-Jewish and anti-Israel. In fact, within 10-15 years, there very well could be a mass exodus of American Jews making Aliyah. Maybe that’s not a bad thing but in means starting today Israel must (maybe they have) become more defense independent, invest more in war technology, and must innovate aggressively to make Israel more important to the US rather than the current opposite.

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
7h

As smart as JD Vance is, deep down, he’s an unwise hillbilly. As I said, on pprevious pages, Marco Rubio would be wise to resign, not immediately. That would be undignified and un patriotic, at this moment. But for him to endure the last two years of this president’s term, which likely will be very ugly, would be unwise for his political career and legacy, as well.

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