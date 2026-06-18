It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
6h

It is very difficult to click a like on this truthfully depressing post, but if truth is what we are all looking for, this is the gut punch most of us are feeling about this Presidency. We not only supported it in our cognitive dissonance, but continually justified it to our friends on the other side. It’s what happens when moral turpitude is ignored in the name of policy. I believe the deep Narcissism so many of us witnessed over the last 10 years but chose to ignore because of our agreement in policy has come home to roost. I’m afraid it’s going to be a very long 2 1/2 years until 2028.

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
6h

I read that Lebanon’s President said the MOU is not binding on his country, leaving the door open that he reads the clause about territorial integrity and sovereignty directed as much at Hezbollah as at Israel - with the former remaining the greater threat. I suspect that Lebanese dignity recoils at the hubris of others making their country someone else’s playground.

If President Aoun means what he says, then the issue remains part of the discussion among the U.S.-Israel-Lebanon negotiators. Why Israel does immediately build on Alun’s declaration and make that clarification is anyone’s guess. Rather than only talk about defending itself, why can’t Israel add the hat of helping Lebanon help itself in excising a foreign element that responds exclusively to a malevolent outside party and starts wars that have nothing to do with Lebanon? In fact, why can’t one of the negotiation’s goals be a straightforward non-aggression pact with Lebanon formally announcing an end to the war it declared in 1948?

What will continue behind the scenes (Mossad operatives in Iran, for instance) will remain cloaked in secrecy. The regime has many internal enemies, so who can really say who is controlling any particular kamikaze drone.

On the “bright” side, if one takes the MOU at face value, then Israel is revealed as a U.S. vassal just as Hezbollah is Iran’s - so the antisemites of the world can no longer claim that Israel controls the U.S. Someone needs to inform the Squad.

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