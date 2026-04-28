It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
5h

The only consensus Iran should consider in navigating US demands is to prepare for further war .. the clock is ticking.

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<no name>viv's avatar
<no name>viv
1h

I find it terrible to do such a thing. Irael is isolated enough, so is Ukraine... and our teputation isn't the best anyway nowadays

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