It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Steve
4h

"For more than two years, a barefoot cartoon boy was the mascot of “Handala,” a self-described pro-Palestinian hacktivist collective that leaked the private photos of Israeli generals, wiped the servers of a Fortune 500 company, and broke into the personal inbox of the FBI director."

Gosh I sure hope JD Vance will negotiate with them to sop this.

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Steve
2h

FYI

The President's Daily Brief

In today's Back of the Brief—Iran's banking sector is dealing with the fallout from a cyberattack that disrupted services at three of the country's largest financial institutions, raising new concerns about the resilience of Tehran's financial infrastructure.

https://youtu.be/iCqvWxUOvws?t=1064

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