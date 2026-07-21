It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Jane Stanger's avatar
Jane Stanger
24m

Ok, this is really getting ridiculous. I am just a regular person with no ties to anything political in the US or Israel. Why is anyone surprised that Iran has been spending its time shoring up its nuclear capabilities. Why do we, the collective we, not take them at their word. They've been saying it over and over and over, yet the collective we believes we can negotiate with people who publicly state they want to destroy Western civilization, including Israel and the US. They never have stopped their nuclear ambitions and they never will, unless it is totally and 100% obliterated, which obviously the US and Israel did not achieve. It is a fantasy to believe that Iran will just give up their nuclear program. Wake up people!!!!

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
30m

It’s certainly not “protest vs. not protest”, because charedim protest at least as much as The Democrats.

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