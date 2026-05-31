It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2h

.. great reading for a Sunday morning. May the IDF continue to succeed with their objectives in both Lebanon and Iran, and may Hashem protect them at all times, together with our wonderful nation of Israel. 💜✡️💙🇮🇱

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Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
2h

The IDF must take as much defensive land positions possible while President Trump and the Republicans hold office. If/when the newly emerging anti-Semitic Democrat party take hold, they will cut off aid and pressure Israel to give up land.

Israel will need to build bridges to China, India and Russia to counter balance the Democratic Party of Mamdani and AOC.

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