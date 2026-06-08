It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
4h

A lot to digest here. I did point out some time ago that Israel would find trump to be an unreliable ally. Something that any reader of the nyc tabloids in the 80s and 90s could have predicted.

I’ll also throw out this. The failure of both the us and Israeli militaries to learn the lessons of the Ukraine war and rapidly adapt to the age of drone warfare plays a large part in creating the stalemate both countries find themselves in.

Reply
Share
Arnold Jacob's avatar
Arnold Jacob
5h

It’s not the average person on the street who will overthrow the regime. It is the sector of the elites, the ninety percent that are in it for the money and power who are not ideologically invested. To get them to revolt you must destroy the source of the cash flow that benefits these elites. Western intellectuals think you must preserve Iran’s oil industry so the country can be rebuilt. But if you want to change the Iran’s future and free its people, you must destroy its oil industry.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amit Segal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture