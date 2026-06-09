It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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The unchill filtered Zionist's avatar
The unchill filtered Zionist
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President Donal Trump has reached a nadir. He always had (and most likely will have) his MAGA base of 35% of American support. You know, the shills like Laura Ingram, Hannity, et.al., but what gave him his real power was the shift in 2024 of a significant portion of the moveable electorate (including myself) who believed, despite his many flaws and the utter foolishness of the Democratic Party , he retained enough sensibilities to give him one last 4 years to govern.

What started out with a bang has suddenly turned into a debacle of Narcissism and, worse, moral confusion in his attempt to look through the lens of a business deal and think he can deal with political adversaries like Putin, Xi Jinping, the IRGC, Qatar, Edrogen, on and on, in terms of profit and loss.

I find myself putting aside my cognitive dissonance long enough to see a truth I tried hard to avoid. Like nearly everything in his life in business, he uses people who latch onto him like a railroad car to an engine going to the same destination. Until, you have served his purpose, decouples you in the desert while he goes his merry way to nowhere but his own grandiosity. What fools these mortals be.

Case in point, Israel, basically his only ally left in the world, doing the dirty work in eliminating or least severely weakening the Iranian threat to the world. He sees an opening to sweep in at much lower risk to “rescue” the world of this terrible threat to civilization to grab a Nobel Peace Prize for a bargain. Oh oh, didn’t think this through that our enemy gets a vote and he tries to bale leaving, you know, Netanyahu and Israel, who follows Zelensky and Ukraine, in his wake.

World politics is a bitch, and you are a whore, Mr. President.

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