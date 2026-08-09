It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Dave S's avatar
Dave S
11h

Kharg island and other oil centers can be destroyed from the air. Keep the blockade and the regime runs out of funds. US must produce more weapons as just Israel and India and Taiwan.

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Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
13h

So let me see if I have this right: Israel has been waging a three year brutal war in Gaza, occupied half the country, leveled virtually everything and has yet to oust Hamas from power

BUT if the US lands a couple of marines on Kharg Island or some other rock the fifty year old Iranian regime will instantly be overthrown and disappear?

What drugs are the people running the government in Israel taking? I think I need to improve my fantasy life…….

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