It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
2h

Israel will ALWAYS be blamed for any breakdown.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2h

Amit, you wrote ‘Israel had an opportunity to break the stalemate by destroying Hamas in 2026 but Bibi chose “not to exercise the full destruction of Hamas.” .. I must be missing something .. I was under the impression Israel was NOT allowed to destroy Hamas .. pressure from Trump.

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