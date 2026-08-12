It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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David Thomas's avatar
David Thomas
4h

Israel will be the head of the nations...

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David Thomas's avatar
David Thomas
4h

...in the soon coming day, when the Messiah reigns...

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