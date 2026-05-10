It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
4h

Fascinating article!

What else is known about the suppressive fire from the IDF base in Iraq? They could not have based manned combat aircraft there as they require maintenance facilities. Several IDF drones have 36+ hours of endurance so they could have provided cover while flying from Israel.

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Nicholas Gilani's avatar
Nicholas Gilani
23m

This begs one huge question: why didn’t our war in the Islamic Republic succeed?(or has not succeeded).

To juxtapose Trump with Khamenei and Bibi with Sinwar, was the euphoria from Israeli side misplaced?

The regime in Tehran is a zombie regime! What’s Trump’s thinking?

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