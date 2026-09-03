It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
1h

.. it seems that the established ‘right’ want to depict Eisenkot as on the ‘left’, but from everything I read and hear this is incorrect. @Amit, please can you pass comment accordingly ?

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