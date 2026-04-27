It's Noon In Israel

It's Noon In Israel

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Yosef Yigal Drever's avatar
Yosef Yigal Drever
4h

'Back to the Future'. Should Bennett and Lapid two self-serving opportunists win the next election one of its consequences would be the Jewish State taken hostage by two politicians with divergent views on many subjects that affect Israeli society. The one thing that unites them is their naked ambition.

Its to be hoped that the people will send these two snake oil peddlers to the political wilderness once and for all.

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Steven Brizel's avatar
Steven Brizel
4h

This issue is one that should unite the entire Torah observant community both in Israel and the US

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